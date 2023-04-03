UConn to Play San Diego State in National Championship Game Monday

The UConn Huskies are taking the court one more time on Monday night as they compete for the NCAA National Championship in Texas.

Fans are so proud to see UConn in the final round, vying for the team's fifth title. UConn will be playing San Diego State at NRG Stadium in Houston.

As the Huskies head into the game, UConn Nation says they feel good and confident in the team as they've won each round by a significant margin.

Gabrielle Lucivero tested some UConn fans on their Huskies knowledge.

Fans we spoke to told us the key to winning Monday night's game.

“Their confidence level. Their drive, their confidence level. They are running on eight cylinders. And the confidence level is they’re really going to dominate," said Gary Pelletier, of Bristol.

"Hitting 3’s. They got to hit 3’s and defense. I have been following these guys since 1994 when they won two championships in a I don’t know five year span. So, they are really good," added Ray Mikolinski, of Wolcott.

UConn fans are ready for the Huskies to bring home their fifth national title.

Local restaurants are also gearing up for the game.

Kinsmen Brewing Company in Southington will be home to an alumni watch party. Others will catch the action at bars including Vaughan's Public House in Hartford.

Both businesses expect big crowds and have added extra staff.

"A Monday championship is definitely going to be a boom to the night," said Vaughan's Public House manager Jesse Nash.

"It’s going to be a huge watch party and we’re excited for it. We’re ready for it," added Kinsmen Brewing Company manager Danny Taurinski.

A watch party is also being held inside Gampel Pavilion in Storrs. Tickets for that watch party have already sold out.

The game starts at 9:20 p.m.