UConn

UConn to play South Carolina in the National Championship

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four Week - Tampa

The UConn Huskies will play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA Tournament National Championship. The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season.

The Gamecocks have gone 19-1 against SEC teams, with a 16-2 record in non-conference play. South Carolina has a 32-3 record against teams over .500.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Huskies' record in Big East games is 21-0. UConn is 30-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

South Carolina scores 79.7 points, 27.7 more per game than the 52.0 UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 51.0% clip from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The teams meet for the second time this season. UConn won 87-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Azzi Fudd led UConn with 28 points, and Joyce Edwards led South Carolina with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 12.7 points for the Gamecocks. Chloe Kitts is averaging 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 17.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

Local

New Haven 1 hour ago

Man stabbed while trying to break up fight in the street in New Haven: police

Griswold 1 hour ago

Pedestrian involved in crash struck by separate vehicle on I-395 in Griswold

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 76.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 82.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us