UConn to retire Rip Hamilton's number 32

UConn will be retiring the jersey number of men’s basketball great Rip Hamilton and his number 32 will be on display from the rafters.

When UConn retires his number on Feb. 24, Richard "Rip" Hamilton will join Ray Allen as the only UConn men’s basketball players to have their numbers living in the Gampel rafters. Allen wore number 34.

UConn said Hamilton had one of the most decorated careers in UConn basketball history.

In the three seasons he was a Husky before playing in the NBA, Hamilton scored 2,036 career points.

He was second only to Chris Smith, who scored 2,145, on the all-time UConn scoring list. They are the only two players in UConn history with more than 2,000 points, according to UConn Athletics.

Hamilton led the Huskies in scoring in each of his three seasons.

He also led the Huskies to their first NCAA National Championship in 1999, set a UConn record with 145 points in the six games and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four as well as Most Outstanding Player of the West Regional. He was also an All-Tournament selection in the 1998 East Regional.

Hamilton was picked seventh overall in the 1999 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards and had a 14-year NBA career with the Wizards, Pistons and the Bulls.

The Huskies will retire Hamilton’s number at halftime during the game against Villanova on Feb. 24.

You can read more about Hamilton's 's UConn career here.