UConn to take on South Dakota State in 2nd round Monday night

If South Dakota State and UConn played in March Madness last season, neither team would have many options to summon players off the bench because neither had much dept due to injuries.

What a difference a year makes. The two teams will meet on Monday night with a spot in the Sweet 16 at stake.

South Dakota State’s starters averaged from 28 to 31 minutes per game while UConn’s top six players were on the court for at least 30 minutes per game.

Heading into the second-round game, nobody from second-seeded UConn is averaging at least 30 minutes per game while 10 players for the Jackrabbits see more than 10 minutes per contest.

“I’ve gotten so used to not having a full complement of players that I had forgotten that coaching is hard,” UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma said. “A lot of coaches have to make decisions on what’s my lineup going to look like. I haven’t had to make that decision in four years. I haven’t had to sub in four years. So, I haven’t had any (ticked) off players in four years. Everybody plays 40 minutes and they all love life.”

KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade started for a UConn team that reached the 2024 Final Four. With Azzi Fudd back after being limited to two games a season ago and Princeton transfer Kaitlyn Chen earning a starting role, they now come off the bench.

“Coming off the bench, you kind of emphasize that when you do when you go into the game, change the game when you are in there,” said Shade, who had 20 points in a first-round win over Arkansas State. “Just being a spark off the bench is something we take very seriously.”

South Dakota State head coach Aaron Johnston tightened the rotation up a bit in the NCAA opener with Oklahoma State as he went with mostly a seven-player rotation for the 10th-seeded Jackrabbits. He can go deeper into his bench if he wants to give the favored Huskies a different look.

“Rotations every year are always different just based on injuries, who’s available, things like that,” Johnston said. “So, this year’s team, it’s worked out. We do have a lot of depth just because of things we’ve dealt with over the past couple years. We’ve had several players returning this year who have been starters for us at some point in their career.”

“I think we have the talent. We have the depth where we can go into our bench and feel like it’s really productive. But at the same time, we’ve got key players that really have to be on the floor and have to play well, too.”

Minnesota stars reunited In Storrs

When the NCAA women’s basketball bracket came out, the four Minnesota natives on the South Dakota State team took a few seconds to wonder what it would be like to go up against Minnesota basketball prodigy Paige Bueckers and the 11-time national champion UConn Huskies in the second round of the March Madness bracket.

They will get their wish.

“Paige Bueckers is an incredible player and we are excited to battle it out with them,” said South Dakota State guard Madison Mathiowetz, who didn’t play against Bueckers in either high school or AAU but could see plenty of her Monday night. “I watched in her AAU passing through the gym and on TV growing up. She is somebody who has put a lot of time into basketball.”

South Dakota State senior forward Kallie Theisen had plenty of games against Bueckers in high school. Now, they will meet one last time in what will be Bueckers’ final home game at UConn.

“I have had quite a few matchups with her over the years,” Theisen said. “It is fun to play her on college basketball’s biggest stage. It has come a little full circle.

“People are really drawn to her, she has been a great player since high school and she has a lot of eyes on her at all times and she handles it really well.”

So why are there so many girls’ basketball players from Minnesota who make an impact at high-profile programs?

“I attribute it a little to the cold weather and wanting to be inside,” Bueckers said. “I always found myself at the gym and I am sure a lot of people can say the same thing.

“It is great for the state of Minnesota, I have always said Minnesota is a basketball state. Everybody knows it as a hockey state but for us to play on this stage and in March Madness, it is everything you dream of as kids.”

This is the first-ever meeting between UConn and South Dakota State.

The game starts at 8 p.m.