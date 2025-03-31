UConn

UConn to take on Southern California in Elite Eight Monday night

UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
AP

The UConn women are on their way to the Elite Eight after defeating Oklahoma, 82-59.

This game is fresh off the heels of Paige Bueckers scoring a career-high 40 points on Saturday, outdoing her prior record of 34 points, which she set last Monday in UConn's second-round victory over South Dakota State.

“We all wanted to win extremely bad,” Bueckers said after the game this weekend.

“Keep the season going as long as possible,” added Bueckers, who has surpassed Tina Charles for fourth place on UConn's career scoring list.

This is expected to be Bueckers' last season of college basketball.

On Friday, she told former Huskies star and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo that will she enter the 2025 WNBA Draft. A program spokesperson also confirmed Bueckers' draft plans to The Athletic.

The second-seeded Huskies will face Southern California in a regional final at 9 p.m. Monday.

This is UConn's 29th trip to the Elite Eight.

The last time the UConn women won a national championship was in 2016, when the Huskies defeated Syracuse. 82-51.

All the national titles UConn women's basketball has won

  • 2016: Connecticut vs. Syracuse, 38-0, in Indianapolis, Ind.
  • 2015: Connecticut vs. Notre Dame, 38-1, in Tampa, Fla.
  • 2014: Connecticut vs. Notre Dame, 40-0, in Nashville, Tenn.
  • 2013: Connecticut vs. Louisville, 35-4, in New Orleans, La.
  • 2010: Connecticut vs. Stanford, 39-0, in San Antonio, Texas
  • 2009: Connecticut vs. Louisville, 39-0, in St. Louis, Mo.
  • 2004: Connecticut vs. Tennessee, 31-4, in New Orleans, La.
  • 2003: Connecticut vs. Tennessee, 37-1, in Atlanta, Ga.
  • 2002: Connecticut vs. Oklahoma, 39-0, in San Antonio
  • 2000: Connecticut vs. Tennessee, 36-1, in Philadelphia, Pa.
  • 1995: Connecticut vs. Tennessee, 35-0, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Associated Press

