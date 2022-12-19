UConn Football

UConn Trailing Marshall 21-0 at Halftime in Myrtle Beach Bowl

UConn at Myrtle Beach Bowl 2022
NBC Connecticut

UConn got off to a slow start against Marshall in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday afternoon.

After recovering a fumble by Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher early in the first quarter, UConn's Zion Turner fumbled the ball on the very next play.

Marshall recovered it on the UConn 16 yard line and scored two plays later.

The teams traded punts for the next few series.

Marshall then took a 14-0 lead when Marshall's Damion Barber intercepted Turner and took it back 34 yards for a touchdown.

The Huskies had a chance to put some points on the board, but kicker Noe Ruelas missed a 45-yard field goal with 8:25 left in the half.

The Thundering Herd then marched down the field and scored a third touchdown of the half on a 10-yard pass to Devin Miller.

The teams went into halftime with UConn trailing Marshall 21-0.

