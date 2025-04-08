UConn

UConn victory parade happening Saturday morning

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma holds up the championship trophy
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

A victory parade and rally will be held on Saturday morning in downtown Hartford to congratulate the UConn women’s basketball team for winning the 2025 NCAA National Championship.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m.

It will step off at the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.

It will proceed north on Trinity Street, go through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right onto Jewell Street, turn left onto Trumbull Street, and end at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street.

The rally will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. and will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street, where the players, coaches, and other guests will be invited to give speeches.

The governor’s office said the parade and rally are being funded by private donations through sponsorship opportunities. No state or city funding is being used for this event.

To sponsor this event, businesses may choose from several sponsorship levels up to $10,000.

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Chip McCabe at the Hartford Business Improvement District as soon as possible at 860-770-0788 or cmccabe@hartfordbid.com.

UConn
