UConn-Villanova Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

The UConn men's basketball team's matchup with Villanova scheduled for next Friday has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues with the Wildcats.

The game was scheduled to be played at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

No makeup date has been announced, according to the Big East Conference.

Villanova paused all basketball activities on Monday and will not complete its COVID-19 quarantine in time to play the game. This is the second time Villanova has quarantined since Christmas.

For UConn, this will be the seventh game that has been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, according to the university.