UConn vs. Providence Game Postponed Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

The Uconn men's basketball team's game at Providence next week has been postponed as an ongoing result from a positive COVID-19 with a player.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health advised UConn against playing in an intercollegiate games before the team completes its modified quarantine of 14 days, according to the university.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, December 17. No makeup date was announced.

UConn already postponed games against St. John's and Georgetown after the positive test of a team member.

There have been no additional positive COVID-19 tests since one of the players tested positive on Dec. 6, the school said.

As long as there are no more positive tests, the team will be allowed to return to practice on Monday with risk-mitigation protocols in place until the end of their 14-day quarantine.