UConn vs. St. John's to Go on As Scheduled Wednesday

After postponing a game this past weekend, the UConn women will be back on the court Wednesday.

The Huskies will take on St. John's at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, according to the school.

UConn postponed its game Sunday against DePaul because a series of injuries kept the team under the required conference minimum of seven available scholarship student-athletes to play the game.

According to UConn, the team will have at least seven players available to take on St. John's.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. Wednesday on SNY.