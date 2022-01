The UConn vs. Villanova women's basketball game that was scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to COVID issues within the UConn program, according to the UConn Athletics website.



The Big East conference office will try to reschedule the game.

UConn's next scheduled game is Sunday, Jan. 9, vs. Creighton at Gampel Pavilion.

The UConn at Georgetown women's basketball game that was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, had previously been canceled due to COVID issues.