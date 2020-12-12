uconn basketball

UConn Women Finally Get Season Underway Saturday

Head coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies during the American Athletic Conference women's basketball championship at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 9, 2020, in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

The UConn women's basketball team is finally getting its season underway on Saturday with a matchup against UMass-Lowell.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

UConn's first four games were either canceled or postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test involving someone with the program.

The Huskies have not played a game since March 9 -- a span of 279 days between matchups.

The UMass-Lowell River Hawks are coached by Tom Garrick, the husband of UConn assistant coach Shea Ralph.

It is the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

uconn basketball UConn Geno Auriemma
