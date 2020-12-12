UConn Women Finally Get Season Underway Saturday

The UConn women's basketball team is finally getting its season underway on Saturday with a matchup against UMass-Lowell.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

UConn's first four games were either canceled or postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test involving someone with the program.

The Huskies have not played a game since March 9 -- a span of 279 days between matchups.

The UMass-Lowell River Hawks are coached by Tom Garrick, the husband of UConn assistant coach Shea Ralph.

It is the first-ever meeting between the two teams.