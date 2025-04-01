Bueckers carries UConn to record 24th women's Final Four with 78-64 win over USC

The UConn women are headed to the Final Four after a 78-64 win over the USC Trojans Monday night.

It's the Huskies' 24th Final Four appearance, and 16th in the last 17 years. They avenged a loss from earlier in the season to USC.

This is the fourth time that Paige Bueckers has led UConn to the Final Four.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 31: The UConn Huskies bench celebrates a made basket against the USC Trojans during the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Spokane Arena on March 31, 2025 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Southern California couldn’t quite overcome the loss of injured star JuJu Watkins.

Freshman Sarah Strong added 22 points and 17 rebounds for the second-seeded Huskies, who have won a record 11 NCAA titles, all under coach Geno Auriemma. Their most recent championship was in 2016, the last of a run of four straight.

Rayah Marshall scored 23 points for top-seeded USC (31-4) which also lost to UConn in the Elite Eight last year when Watkins was a freshman.

UConn (35-3) will take on UCLA in the Final Four on Friday in Tampa, Florida with tipoff set for 9 p.m.