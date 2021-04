UConn women's basketball lost their game against Arizona Friday night, eliminating them from the NCAA Tournament.

The team played Arizona in the Final Four and trailed behind for most of the game.

If the team won this game, they would've gone on to the finals. Now, they're headed home after a very good season.

The score was 59-69. The last few minutes of the game were intense, with UConn trailing slightly behind Arizona.

Arizona 69, UConn 59 pic.twitter.com/CZLsSD7BF7 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) April 3, 2021

Arizona will go on to play Stanford in the NCAA Tournament finals.