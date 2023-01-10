UConn Women Shuffle Schedule After Postponement

The UConn women's basketball game against DePaul which had previously been postponed, has been rescheduled on Monday, January 23, the school announced.

The game, originally scheduled to be played this past Sunday, was postponed due to several injuries that prevented UConn from being able to suit up the conference-minimum seven scholarship players.

The rescheduling of the DePaul game has also led the school to move its game against Seton Hall from January 19 to January 17 to better space out the match-ups, according to UConn.

Tickets and parking passes for the DePaul game's original date will be valid for the new January 23 date, UConn said.

For additional questions, fans can contact the UConn Athletics Ticket Office via email (athtickets@uconn.edu), chat or by calling 1-877-AT-UCONN.