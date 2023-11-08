UConn women to play home opener tonight; Paige Bueckers returns

It’s game day for the UConn women and the Huskies will face off against Dayton.

The home opener is at 7 p.m. at the XL Center in Hartford.

Paige Bueckers, the 2021 National Player of the Year, will be returning after missing the 2022-23 season, according to UConn.

When UConn played Southern Connecticut State in an exhibition last Saturday, Bueckers played in her first game since April 2022. She had seven points, seven assists and four rebounds.

On Saturday, junior Azzi Fudd scored 18 points against SCSU, senior Aaliyah Edwards had 16 points and 10 rebounds while graduate student Aubrey Griffin had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Freshmen KK Arnold, Qadence Samuels and Ashlynn Shade will make their official UConn debuts tonight and redshirt freshman Ice Brady will make her UConn debut after missing last season because of an injury.

This will be the 39th season for head coach Geno Auriemma and associate head coach Chris Daily, who have led UConn to 11 NCAA championships, according to UConn.

And this will be a return to Connecticut for Dayton head coach Tamika Williams-Jeter, who was at UConn from 1998 to 2002 and won two NCAA Championships, four Big East regular season and four Big East tournament titles.

See the game day guide online here.

Get tickets here.