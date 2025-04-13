Live updates: UConn women's basketball parade kicks off this afternoon

What to Know
- The UConn women's basketball team beat South Carolina 82-59 last Sunday to win the program's 12th NCAA National Championship.
- Guard Azzi Fudd was named Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four.
- Paige Bueckers is the likely first pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday.
- The parade kicks off from the state capitol at 1 p.m.
Thousands of people are making their way to Hartford for a parade today to celebrate the 2025 national champion UConn women's basketball team. Follow live updates below.