UConn Women's Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma is Not Coaching in Sunday's Game

University of Connecticut Women's Basketball coach Geno Auriemma is not coaching in Sunday's game.

School officials said Auriemma is not coaching the game against Florida State at Mohegan Sun.

According to the school, Auriemma began feeling unwell after the team's shoot around on Sunday morning.

"Out of an abundance of caution, he will not be with the team this afternoon," UConn Women's Basketball posted on Facebook.

