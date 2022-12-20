UConn Women's Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma Will Not Coach Wednesday's Game

University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma will miss his second straight game on Wednesday.

Athletic officials said Auriemma has been feeling sick with flu-like symptoms since Sunday. Medical staff has advised Auriemma to stay home and recoup through the weekend.

The Huskies will face off against Seton Hall Wednesday. Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties, the university said.

"There's been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to my physically," Auriemma said in a statement. "I've been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover. CD and the coaching staff will continue to do a phenomenal job in my absence, and I look forward to returning to the team in a few days."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Huskies remain undefeated with a 14-0 record.