UConn Huskies

UConn Women's Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma Will Not Coach Wednesday's Game

Head coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies during the American Athletic Conference women's basketball championship at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 9, 2020, in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma will miss his second straight game on Wednesday.

Athletic officials said Auriemma has been feeling sick with flu-like symptoms since Sunday. Medical staff has advised Auriemma to stay home and recoup through the weekend.

The Huskies will face off against Seton Hall Wednesday. Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties, the university said.

"There's been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to my physically," Auriemma said in a statement. "I've been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover. CD and the coaching staff will continue to do a phenomenal job in my absence, and I look forward to returning to the team in a few days."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Huskies remain undefeated with a 14-0 record.

This article tagged under:

UConn Huskiesuconn womens basketballGeno Auriemma
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us