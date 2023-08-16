UConn women's basketball release 2023-2024 non-conference schedule

The UConn women's basketball team has released its non-conference schedule for the 2023-2024 season.

The Huskies will face some tough opponents outside of the Big East, including seven teams that finished last season ranked in the Top 25.

That will be highlighted by a matchup at South Carolina on Feb. 11.

UConn will also face Notre Dame at home on Jan. 27, Maryland at home Nov. 16, and Texas away on Dec. 3.

The Huskies will also head to the Caribbean for Thanksgiving weekend to take part in the inagural Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 24 and 25 (opponents TBA).

Here is a look at the full non-conference schedule: