UConn women's basketball season tickets sold out for games at Gampel

The UConn women's basketball season tickets are sold out at Gampel Pavilion for the first time since the 2004-2005 season, according to a recent social media post.

For the first time since 2004-05, our Gampel Pavilion season tickets are SOLD OUT!



For the first time since 2004-05, our Gampel Pavilion season tickets are SOLD OUT!

Limited season tickets remain for XL Center games

The UConn Huskies had strong seasons in the recent years, with them making it to the Final Four last season.

Their continued success has led the women's team to create increased demand for tickets.

There are still limited season tickets available at the XL Center, where UConn plays a handful of its home games.