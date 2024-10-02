UConn

UConn women's basketball season tickets sold out for games at Gampel

Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season no longer available for Huskies home games at Gampel.

By Anyssa McCalla

NBC Connecticut

The UConn women's basketball season tickets are sold out at Gampel Pavilion for the first time since the 2004-2005 season, according to a recent social media post.

The UConn Huskies had strong seasons in the recent years, with them making it to the Final Four last season.

Their continued success has led the women's team to create increased demand for tickets.

There are still limited season tickets available at the XL Center, where UConn plays a handful of its home games.

