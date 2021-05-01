UConn

UConn Women's Basketball Star Paige Bueckers Undergoes Ankle Surgery

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers underwent surgery on Friday, according to the school's athletic department.

School officials said Bueckers had surgery at UConn Health on her right ankle to repair an osteochondral defect.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The surgery was successful and Bueckers is expected to be ready for preseason in September, they added.

Local

north branford 34 mins ago

RWA Gives New Water Service to Disabled Veteran in in North Branford

Hartford 2 hours ago

Free Spring Sports Program in Hartford Open for Signups

Bueckers led UConn to its 13th straight NCAA Final Four and a 28-2 overall record, the school said. UConn lost to Arizona and was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

Bueckers averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game while also shooting 46.4% from behind the arc. She also holds the school's records for most assists in a game and most assists by a freshman.

Bueckers was also the first freshman to win the Naismith Trophy and AP Player of the Year.

This article tagged under:

UConnuconn womens basketballPaige Bueckers
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us