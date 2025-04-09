UConn's Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold greet fans at Raising Cane's in Enfield

Fans of UConn basketball packed the Raising Cane’s parking lot in Enfield on Wednesday.

Huskies fans got a chance to meet two of their UConn heroes, Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold.

“We’re in the Basketball Capital of the World, and it shows,” said Fudd.

After winning their 12th national championship on Sunday over South Carolina, Husky fever has been as rampant as ever.

Skylar Leone said she not only loves basketball but also wants to play for the Huskies one day.

“Azzi and KK are definitely two of my favorites," said Leone. "And just knowing we have a chance to see them or talk to them is really cool.”

Alyssa Eisele said she was not able to go to a lot of games this year, so today was an opportunity she could not miss.

“I'm a huge UConn basketball fan," said Eisele. "I’m really proud of them for winning. So I just want to be here to support.”

Hannah Shamgochian drove across state lines from Ware, Massachusetts, to see some of her favorite players.

“I love her (Arnold's) social media presence, and she is so funny," said Shamgochian. "I saw them at the Big East Tournament and just love their dynamic.”

Their dynamic was on full display during their journey to the title and off the court as well.

“She always comes up to me and makes sure I’m all good and straight because I had a couple of moments this year, and she always talked me out of it," said Arnold. "So she’s a great teammate, and I'm grateful to have one more year with her.”

"You see it on the court when she comes in the game, like everything changes," said Fudd. "The energy is there. Like, it just, it rises. So having someone like KK on your side is what you need. And I love this girl."

Both KK and Azzi said none of their success is possible without the support of Husky Nation.

“This is my dream school, so I'm just kind of living out my dream," said Arnold. "Being here alongside my sisters, playing with them, learning from the best coaches. I couldn't ask for a better opportunity.”

Fudd said the support of the fans does not go unnoticed.

“To show up here today, not basketball related, and just feel the love already, see people waiting outside like it's cold outside. I was cold," said Fudd. "So to have that, it's amazing. And I can't wait to serve them some chicken.”