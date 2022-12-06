UConn's Azzi Fudd to Miss Several Weeks With Knee Injury

UConn sophomore guard Azzi Fudd is expected to miss 3 to 6 weeks after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Notre Dame, according to the team.

Fudd left the game in the final minute of the first quarter after teammate Aaliyah Edwards fell back into her. She returned midway through the second period to play four, but sat the rest of the way as a precaution, according to Auriemma.

The injury was to Fudd's right knee, but UConn didn't specify what exactly the injury is.

The Huskies are already without star Paige Bueckers, who tore her ACL over the summer, and Ice Brady, who dislocated the patella in her right knee in October. Both players will miss the entire season.

Fudd could be back on the court before the end of the year if her recovery progresses well.