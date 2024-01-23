UConn's Caroline Ducharme to miss remainder of season

UConn women's basketball guard Caroline Ducharme will miss the remainder of the season, according to the university.

Ducharme, a junior who started UConn's first four games this season, is stepping away to recover from head and neck injuries.

"I have been working tirelessly with my medical team to make a full return to basketball after sustaining head and neck injuries. It has honestly been a frustrating process with many ups and downs. At this time, the difficult decision was made to take a step back and not play the remainder of the 2023-24 season so I can focus on my recovery full time," Ducharme said in a statement.

She says she plans on returning to the court next season.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I am guided by my faith, my family, my UConn coaches and teammates, and my medical team and am so grateful to have the support of everyone around me. I'm confident that this is the best decision so I can continue to play the sport I love at UConn and professionally," she said.

Ducharme joins Huskies Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin out for the season.