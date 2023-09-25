UConn's Husky Harvest Food Pantry gets boost from Paige Bueckers and Chegg

The Husky Harvest food pantry at the University of Connecticut is getting a financial boost. UConn women's basketball player, Paige Bueckers, and corporate partner Chegg announced a $50,000 donation to support the food pantry in Storrs.

The Husky Harvest food pantry opened in Storrs less than a year ago. It has already helped to feed thousands of people.

Bueckers became Chegg's first student-athlete brand ambassador in February 2022, working to bring awareness to the problem of food insecurity on college campuses.

“I’m a huge believer in giving with what I have been given," said Bueckers. "Just take a weight off peoples’ shoulders and help people with stuff that they need help with- it is just as great, if not greater, than the stuff that happens on the court.”

A 2019 survey at UConn determined that 35% of the Storrs' student body was going hungry, according to a news release from the university. That rate was even higher at its branch campuses.

“There are really no boundaries to food insecurity," said Michael White, who leads UConn Dining Services.

In addition to the Storrs location, UConn established food pantries at Avery Point, Hartford, Stamford, and Waterbury.

Connecticut Foodshare provides the bulk of the food for those pantries. They said this donation from Chegg will help even more people get the food they need.

“Hunger on college campuses is an issue in Connecticut and throughout the country. I am very proud that my alma mater has made the commitment to address this issue," said Connecticut Foodshare President and CEO Jason Jakubowski.