UConn's Jordan Hawkins a Game-Time Decision for Final Four Matchup Against Miami After Illness

UConn fans will have to wait until game time to know if star guard Jordan Hawkins will play in the Final Four matchup against Miami tonight.

Hawkins came down with a stomach bug late Thursday night, according to the university.

He missed the team's open practice and media availability on Friday.

"I think we have like three doctors on this trip with us, so you hope that we can navigate it," UConn Coach Dan Hurley said Friday. "We obviously kept him away from the rest of the team, so hopefully it just doesn't continue to spread. And hopefully, Jordan is good to go, or at least give us something."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Hawkins will be a game-time decision, according to a UConn team spokesperson. The decision will be made after the team determines how Hawkins feels after resting for most of the afternoon, the spokesperson said.