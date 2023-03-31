uconn basketball

UConn's Jordan Hawkins Not Feeling Well, Misses Final Four Open Practice Friday

Connecticut v Gonzaga

UConn sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins was not feeling well Friday morning and is resting at the team's hotel in Houston, according to the university.

Hawkins will not participate in the Huskies' Final Four open practice Friday nor the team's media availability.

He is suffering from a non-Covid illness, according to UConn.

Hawkins was named the West Region's Most Outstanding Player during UConn's run to the Final Four.

