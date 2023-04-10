NBA Draft

UConn's Lopez Sénéchal, Juhász Picked in First Rounds of NBA Draft

UConn's Lou Lopez Senechal (11) drives through Baylor defense in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Storrs, Conn.
AP Photo/Jessica Hill

University of Connecticut women's basketball stars Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Dorka Juhász were picked in the first two rounds of the WNBA draft.

The university said Lopez Sénéchal was the fifth overall pick and she will be headed to the Dallas Wings.

Juhász was the 16th overall pick to the Minnesota Lynx, according to UConn.

Lopez Sénéchal is a graduate student at UConn. She compiled 2,173 points and 585 rebounds in her five-year career. In one season at UConn, she averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 44% from three-point range.

She was a four-time all-conference first team selection and the 2022 MAAC Player of the Year, according to the university.

Juhász totaled 1,620 points and 1,191 rebounds in her five-year collegiate career. She was a four-time all-conference selection in her career.

In her two seasons at UConn, Juhász averaged 10.6 points and 77 rebounds per game, according to UConn.

Both Juhász and Lopez Sénéchal are in person at New York City's Spring Studios for the draft.

UConn has had 43 WNBA college draft selections since the league's inception in 1997. The Huskies have had 25 first-round picks in the league's history, the university said.

The 2023 WNBA Draft is airing tonight on ESPN.

