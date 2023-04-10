UConn's Lopez Sénéchal, Juhász Picked in First Rounds of NBA Draft

University of Connecticut women's basketball stars Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Dorka Juhász were picked in the first two rounds of the WNBA draft.

The university said Lopez Sénéchal was the fifth overall pick and she will be headed to the Dallas Wings.

LOUUUUU 5th overall 💪



Fairfield U ➡️ UConn expecting to be a bench player ➡️ wasting no time taking over the starting role ➡️ first round pick in the the WNBA.



Talk about grabbing an opportunity. — Gabby Lucivero (@GLucivero) April 10, 2023

Juhász was the 16th overall pick to the Minnesota Lynx, according to UConn.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lopez Sénéchal is a graduate student at UConn. She compiled 2,173 points and 585 rebounds in her five-year career. In one season at UConn, she averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 44% from three-point range.

She was a four-time all-conference first team selection and the 2022 MAAC Player of the Year, according to the university.

Storrs ➡️ Dallas



Lou Lopez Sénéchal is the No. 5 overall pick! pic.twitter.com/xYHkKdAuoa — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) April 10, 2023

Juhász totaled 1,620 points and 1,191 rebounds in her five-year collegiate career. She was a four-time all-conference selection in her career.

In her two seasons at UConn, Juhász averaged 10.6 points and 77 rebounds per game, according to UConn.

Storrs ➡️ Minneapolis



Dorka Juhász is the No. 16 overall pick to the Minnesota Lynx! pic.twitter.com/3enTS5oDXK — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) April 11, 2023

Both Juhász and Lopez Sénéchal are in person at New York City's Spring Studios for the draft.

UConn has had 43 WNBA college draft selections since the league's inception in 1997. The Huskies have had 25 first-round picks in the league's history, the university said.

The 2023 WNBA Draft is airing tonight on ESPN.