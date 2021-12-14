UConn's Paige Bueckers Out 8 Weeks After Undergoing Knee Surgery

UConn star Paige Bueckers underwent surgery on her injured left knee Monday, according to the university.

The sophomore guard injured her knee in a game against Notre Dame on December 5.

An MRI detected a fracture in her tibia at the knee referred to as a tibial plateau fracture. After her surgery at UConn Health Monday, the school also revealed Bueckers suffered a lateral meniscus tear. The surgery successfully repaired both injuries, UConn said.

Bueckers is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks from her surgery date.