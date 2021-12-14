uconn basketball

UConn's Paige Bueckers Out 8 Weeks After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers
AP Photo/Jessica Hill

UConn star Paige Bueckers underwent surgery on her injured left knee Monday, according to the university.

The sophomore guard injured her knee in a game against Notre Dame on December 5.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

An MRI detected a fracture in her tibia at the knee referred to as a tibial plateau fracture. After her surgery at UConn Health Monday, the school also revealed Bueckers suffered a lateral meniscus tear. The surgery successfully repaired both injuries, UConn said.

Bueckers is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks from her surgery date.

This article tagged under:

uconn basketballUConnUConn HuskiesPaige Bueckers
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us