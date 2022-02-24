UConn's Paige Bueckers to Return Friday vs. St. John's

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers will return to the court Friday for the first time since injuring her leg in December.

The sophomore guard has been cleared to play against St. John's at the XL Center in Hartford Friday night, according to UConn.

Bueckers has been out since suffering an anterior tibial fracture and lateral meniscus tear at the end of a win against Notre Dame on December 5.

She underwent surgery about a week later.

Earlier this week, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said he didn't think Bueckers would be able to play until the post-season. That changed and Bueckers was cleared to play.

The Huskies are 20-5 overall. They will wrap up the regular season against Providence Sunday.