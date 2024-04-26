Watch Nika Mühl's emotional goodbye to UConn Coach Geno Auriemma

UConn basketball star Nika Mühl said an emotional goodbye to coach Geno Auriemma as she moves on from her collegiate career to the WNBA.

Mühl is heading to the Seattle Storm after being picked in the second round of the draft earlier this month.

The UConn women’s basketball team posted a video of Mühl fighting back tears as she had a heart-to-heart conversation with the legendary women’s college basketball coach - the very coach who the U.S. Basketball Writers Association recently announced it will name its annual Women's National Coach of the Year award after.

The moment was a combination of humor, caring and respect.

“Bring that UConn culture to them,” Auriemma told Mühl while reassuring that she has what it takes to be successful in the pros.

“Just thank you. Like, you like changed my life. And your impact, I don’t think you’re aware of it,” Mühl told Auriemma.

“I hope you know how unique you are, how special you are,” she added.

“Are you describing yourself,” Auriemma asked the young woman who set several records during her UConn career.

Mühl is the all-time career assist record holder, at 686, and she holds the record for single-season assists, at 284 in the 2022-23 season, for single-game assists - 15 vs. NC State on Nov. 20, 2022 – and most double-digit assist games by a UConn Husky at 17.

“You’re just legendary, but not as a coach. Like to me, you’re legendary as a person and I’ll cherish that forever,” Mühl said.

Auriemma told Mühl that she won’t be forgotten and she’ll be back often.

