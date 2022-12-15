UConn is going bowling.

The Huskies are headed to their first bowl game since 2015 – and just the seventh in program history. First-year head coach Jim Mora has quickly turned the team around, finishing 6-6 in the regular season after going 1-11 in 2021.

Now, UConn will head south to play some postseason football against Marshall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Myrtle Beach Bowl:

What is the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is a Division I FBS bowl game played at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

What conferences play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

Traditionally, the Myrtle Beach Bowl has representatives from either Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference. The game was originally created to be between Group of Five schools – those outside the Power Five conferences.

UConn is an independent program after leaving the American Athletic Conference in 2020, while Marshall is in the Sun Belt Conference.

When was the first Myrtle Beach Bowl?

2020.

While some college football bowl games date back to the early 1900s, the Myrtle Beach Bowl is one of the newest.

Who has won the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

Since the Myrtle Beach Bowl just began in 2020, there have only been two prior iterations of the game before UConn and Marshall take the field.

In the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl – held on Dec. 21, 2020 – Appalachian State defeated North Texas 56-28. App State running back Camerun Peoples won MVP of the game after rushing for a staggering 319 yards and five touchdowns.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Tulsa beat Old Dominion 30-17 in the second annual Myrtle Beach Bowl. Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin was named MVP with a more subdued statline – 22 of 34 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Who is in the Myrtle Beach Bowl this year?

As aforementioned, UConn will face Marshall in the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The Huskies went 6-6 this season, while the Thundering Herd finished 8-4 under head coach Charles Huff.

The game will be played on Monday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.