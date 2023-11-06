What to know about opening night for national champion UConn men's basketball team

The national champion UConn Huskies are back in action tonight when the men’s basketball team takes on Northern Arizona University.

The doors at Gampel Pavilion open at 5 p.m. and the 2023 national championship banner unveiling ceremony will be at 6 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6 p.m. to catch the whole ceremony. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a banner rally towel.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a drone show around 15 minutes after the game.

The show will be outside and fans will be able to watch from the Sherman Family Sports Complex, as well as on the sidewalks on Hillside Road, in front of the Student Union, and on Fairfield Way.

UConn is asking fans not to block any active roads while viewing the show.

The Drone Show is weather permitting. Learn more here.

Tickets

Learn more about tickets here.

Parking

There are changes to the traffic patterns and parking policies.

Gilbert Road is closed between Whitney Road Extension and Mansfield Road – traffic will be rerouted via Whitney Road.

Hillside Road is closed to vehicular traffic between Glenbrook Road and Jim Calhoun Way.

Season parking pass buyers have exclusive access to the South Garage.

Day-Of-Game Parking Options

There are a number of options for day-of-game parking, including the North Garage, Lot Y/Z, Lot N, Lot I East and Lot I West. Please note, cash is only accepted at certain lots.

For those who park in the North Garage, you can pay upon arrival either through the Flowbird or PayByPhone parking apps on your smartphone or by using the kiosks in the facility.

Fans parking in Lot Y/Z, Lot N, Lot I East and Lot I West will pay cash upon entry.

The day-of-game parking rate is $15 per vehicle.

UConn has a season-opening three-game homestand and will be taking on Stonehill at the XL Center on Nov. 11.

The team

To get ready for the season, you can read up on head coach Dan Hurley and the team as well as the rest of the coaching and support staff here.