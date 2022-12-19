What to Know Before UConn, Marshall Play in Myrtle Beach Bowl Today

UConn and Marshall will face each other in the Myrtle Beach Bowl this afternoon.

The UConn Huskies had won just four games combined the previous three seasons before going 6-6 in Jim Mora Jr.’s first year to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.

The team landed in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Thursday afternoon and there have been four days of events and practices. Now, they will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd this afternoon in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium.

“They are going to show out and they are going to give everything they’ve got to get a win, not only for each other, but for UConn Nation,” Mora said.

The Marshall Thundering Herd pulled off one of the biggest surprises when they won at Notre Dame 26-21 in September. They closed with four straight victories to finish 8-4. The only other time UConn and Marshall played was also a bowl, the Herd winning the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl 16-10.

HOW TO WATCH UCONN IN MYRTLE BOWL

TV: ESPN

Radio: UConn Sports Network from Learfield - ESPN 97.9

WHAT'S AT STAKE

For the Huskies, it’s a chance for their most victories since 2010 when they went 8-5, tied for first in the Big East Conference and lost the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma. Marshall is seeking its ninth win - and fifth in a row to close the season - for the first time since going 9-4 in 2018.

KEY MATCHUP

Victor Rosa and UConn’s effective running attack against Marshall’s solid defense.

Rosa led the Huskies with 561 yards and nine of their 18 rushing touchdowns. In all, six of UConn's top seven rushers averaged 4.5 yards per carry or more this season. But the Thundering Herd were among the Sun Belt Conference’s top defenses. They led the league with 16.2 points a game and were second in overall defense to James Madison. Linebacker Eli Neal led the team with 88 tackles, more than 20 ahead of his teammates.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UConn: QB Zion Turner, a freshman, played almost every snap in the Huskies turnaround season. He completed more than 60% of his throws for 1,241 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. Turner also rushed for 237 yards and a score.

Marshall: DL Owen Porter was a disruptive force for the Thundering Herd this season. He finished with 9.5 sacks and 14 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, both team highs. Porter added nine quarterback hurries plus an interception and a fumble recovery.

FACTS & FIGURES

UConn made its first bowl game since 2015 when it lost the St. Petersburg Bowl to Marshall, 16-10.

Marshall pulled off one of college football’s biggest surprises this season with a 26-21 win at Notre Dame in September. The Herd lost four of its next six games before finishing with four consecutive wins.

UConn had only won four games combined the previous three seasons before going 6-6 in coach Mora Jr.’s debut season.

The Huskies have played in six previous bowls, their last postseason victory coming over South Carolina and coach Steve Spurrier in the 2009 Papa John’s Bowl.

Marshall is looking to snap a three-game bowl losing streak since its defeating South Florida 38-20 in the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl.

The Huskies haven’t forgotten their ranked men’s and women’s basketball teams while at the bowl.

FAN EXCITEMENT

Lots of UConn fans made the trip to see the team play.

Doug and Bridget Logan, of East Granby, both went to UConn, and their son is carrying on the UConn tradition. They will be watching as he plays in the marching band.

Tim Willman, a former UConn player, is excited about how the team is doing this year.

“We’ve had some really down years the last few years. It’s awesome to see Coach Mora bringing the team back and the Husky Nation back. It’s super great to be here,” Willman.

David Benedict, UConn’s athletic director, said the fans play a critical component to the teams’ ability to have success.

“It means a great deal to our student-athletes,” he said.