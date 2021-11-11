Who Is New UConn Football Coach Jim Mora?

UConn Football announced Thursday former UCLA and NFL coach Jim Mora as the team's new head coach.

So who is Jim Mora?

Mora, 59, will be the 32nd head coach of the UConn Football program, replacing Randy Edsall, who stepped down two games into the new football season.

New UConn coach Jim L. Mora is the son of Jim E. Mora, who was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints. Mora worked on his father's coaching staff of the Saints from 1992-1996.

Here is a look at Jim L. Mora's career, including 31 years of coaching experience, according to UConn:

2012-17 UCLA Head Coach

2009 Seattle Seahawks Head Coach

2007-08 Seattle Seahawks Defensive Coordinator

2004-06 Atlanta Falcons Head Coach

1999-2003 San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator

1997-98 San Francisco 49ers Secondary

1992-96 New Orleans Saints Secondary

1989-91 San Diego Chargers Secondary

1985-88 San Diego Chargers Defensive Quality Control

1984 University of Washington Graduate Assistant

He will serve as an assistant coach for UConn through November 27 and then take over as head coach on November 28.

He previously was on the coaching stuff of another team with the Husky as their mascot, the University of Washington, where he started as a graduate assistant.

Some additional facts about Mora: