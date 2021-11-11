UConn

Who Is New UConn Football Coach Jim Mora?

Coach Jim Mora, Jr. seen at the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

UConn Football announced Thursday former UCLA and NFL coach Jim Mora as the team's new head coach.

So who is Jim Mora?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Mora, 59, will be the 32nd head coach of the UConn Football program, replacing Randy Edsall, who stepped down two games into the new football season.

New UConn coach Jim L. Mora is the son of Jim E. Mora, who was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints. Mora worked on his father's coaching staff of the Saints from 1992-1996.

Local

Norwich 22 mins ago

After Hurricane Ida, FEMA to Open Disaster Recovery Center in Norwich

food insecurity 45 mins ago

UConn Student Groups Band Together to Fight Food Insecurity Across All Campuses

Here is a look at Jim L. Mora's career, including 31 years of coaching experience, according to UConn:

2012-17        UCLA Head Coach
2009             Seattle Seahawks Head Coach
2007-08        Seattle Seahawks Defensive Coordinator
2004-06        Atlanta Falcons Head Coach
1999-2003    San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator
1997-98        San Francisco 49ers Secondary
1992-96        New Orleans Saints Secondary
1989-91        San Diego Chargers Secondary
1985-88        San Diego Chargers Defensive Quality Control
1984             University of Washington Graduate Assistant

He will serve as an assistant coach for UConn through November 27 and then take over as head coach on November 28.

He previously was on the coaching stuff of another team with the Husky as their mascot, the University of Washington, where he started as a graduate assistant.

Some additional facts about Mora:

  • University of Washington graduate
  • Played football for UW, including two Rose Bowl appearances
  • Took over coaching the Seattle Seahawks in 2009 from Mike Holmgren
  • Went 46-30 during his six seasons at UCLA

This article tagged under:

UConn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us