Dolphins player gifts bike to teen who walked over 6 miles to middle school graduation

Xavier Jones walked for more than two hours to get to the ceremony

By Max Molski

A Miami Dolphins player has paid it forward for a teen who made an inspiring journey to his middle school graduation.

Xavier Jones, a 14-year-old from St. Louis, walked over six miles to get to his graduation at Harris-Stowe State University because his family did not have a car. Jones completed the two-and-a-half-hour walk and got to the Yeatman Middle School ceremony.

“I wanted to get my graduation and all my awards and stuff,” Jones told NBC affiliate KSDK.

The story made its way to the NFL, and Dolphins offensive lineman Terron Armstead chose to make commuting much easier for Jones and his family.

Through his foundation and partnerships, Armstead gifted Jones an electric bike and gave Jones’ family a new minivan.

“I'm so grateful to these two sponsors for their generous donations and for helping us make a difference in Xavier's life,” Armstead wrote on Instagram. “Let's keep spreading love and positivity!”

Along with Armstead’s contributions, Harris-Stowe president Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith presented Jones with a four-year scholarship, setting him up for a future in higher education.

“I just led with my heart and I followed my heart and my heart said this is a kid that needs a scholarship,” Collins Smith said, via KMOV.

Like Armstead, Jones hopes to be a professional athlete someday and become a NASCAR driver.

