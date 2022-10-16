Dolphins' Skylar Thompson Exits With Thumb Injury, Teddy Bridgewater Takes Over

Another week, another quarterback injury for the Miami Dolphins.

Third-string rookie Skylar Thompson got his first career start on Sunday after both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater suffered concussions in the last two games.

But the 25-year-old Thompson suffered a thumb injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, which sent Bridgewater -- who was cleared and given backup duties to Thompson -- back onto the field. Tagovailoa also cleared concussion protocols, but was ruled inactive for Week 6.

Thompson is questionable to return, according to the team.

Injury Update | Skylar Thompson has a thumb injury on his right hand and his return is questionable. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 16, 2022

The injury occurred after Thompson hit his throwing hand on Vikings defensive lineman Patrick Jones’ helmet on a follow through.

Before exiting, Thompson completed 7 of 13 passes for 89 yards. In relief of Bridgewater last week, the rookie went 19 of 33 for 166 yards.