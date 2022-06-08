Draymond Green Greeted With NSFW Chant From Celtics Fans in NBA Finals Game 3

Draymond greeted with NSFW chant, loud boos from Boston crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green was clearly Public Enemy No. 1 at TD Garden in Boston during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Green was involved in a couple of incidents in the first half of Game 2, earning a technical foul after an altercation with Grant Williams and avoiding a second technical following a kerfuffle with Jaylen Brown.

If Green’s plan was to get under the skin of the Celtics and their fans, he was successful.

Green was roundly booed by the Boston faithful during pregame introductions, and then later when he touched the ball in the first quarter of Game 3. Fans also started a couple of chants - one of them was “Draymond sucks” and the other was NSFW.

Boston let Draymond hear it during intros pic.twitter.com/AIt3Tl2eEl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Boston fans are chanting âDraymond sucksâ pic.twitter.com/M7IQeKQJvs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

This is hardly the first time that Green has been singled out by another team’s fanbase. We’ll see if it ignites him for the remainder of the series.