Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford Named Best Double-A Ballpark for Third Time

Dunkin' Donuts Park, the home of the Hartford Yard Goats, has been named the best Double-A ballpark in America by Ballpark Digest.

Dunkin' Donuts Park previously won the award in 2017 and 2018. This marks the first time a minor league ballpark has won the "best ballpark" award three times.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized as the best Double-A ballpark in America for a third time, particularly in light of the difficult year we’ve all been through and the number of new ballparks that have opened recently,” said Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson in a statement. “Our fans continue to impress us with their commitment, vitality and enthusiasm.”

The award is given based on the online voting of fans in a multi-week bracket-style tournament.

“Dunkin’ Donuts Park has been a huge success since opening, and this vote shows once again how the Yard Goats have connected with the greater Hartford community,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “The Yard Goats story is one of the most successful in all of baseball, and a win this year confirms that status.”

Dunkin' Donuts Park won 82% of the vote in the finals over Whataburger Field, the home of the Corpus Christi Hooks.