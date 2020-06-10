Dustin Johnson, Jason Day Commit to Travelers Championship

Former world No.1 players Dustin Johnson and Jason Day have committed to this year's Travelers Championship.

Johnson is currently ranked No. 5 in the world, making him the sixth Top 10 player to commit to playing at the TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell later this month.

Johnson is the 2016 U.S. Open champion and has one at least one PGA Tour event in each of the last 12 years, the longest streak of any player on tour.

Jason Day is returning to the Travelers Championship for the sixth time. He has won 12 times on the PGA Tour and won the 2015 PGA Championship.

“I’m very excited to welcome Dustin and Jason back to the Travelers Championship and for our fans who will be watching from home,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers.

The tournament will be held without fans this year due to the COIVD-19 pandemic but will be televised from June 25-28.

The field for this year's tournament also includes No. 1 ranked Rory McIlroy, No. 3 Brooks Koepka, No. 4 Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay, who are tied for No. 7.