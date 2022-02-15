Dustin Johnson to Compete in 2022 Travelers Championship

Dustin Johnson, the winner of the 2020 Travelers Championship, will be returning to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell to play in the tournament this year.

Johnson is currently ranked sixth in the world.

“From winning major titles to being ranked No. 1 in the world, Dustin’s accomplishments in golf are among the game’s elite,” Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said in a statement.

“He’s been one of the PGA TOUR’s best players throughout his career, and as a former champion here, I know our fans look forward to rooting for him this summer,” Grube added.

Travelers Championship officials said that, starting with his rookie year in 2008, Johnson has won a tournament in 14 straight seasons and that ties him with Tiger Woods and Lee Trevino for the fourth-longest tour streak, trailing only the 17 straight seasons by Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, and a 16-year streak by Billy Casper.

“Adding Dustin to the player field is tremendous news for the Travelers Championship,” Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers, said in a statement. “When he won two years ago, he became a special part of the tournament’s history. He’ll always be welcome in Connecticut, and we can’t wait to watch Dustin compete again at TPC River Highlands.”

Rory McIlroy will also be playing in the 2022 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 20 to 26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.