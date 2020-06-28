Dustin Johnson Wins 2020 Travelers Championship

Dustin Johnson has won the 2020 Travelers Championship.

Johnson finished the tournament at 19-under thanks to several birdies on his round Sunday.

He began the day two shots behind Brendon Todd but surged to the lead with four birdies on the front nine.

The PGA Tour suspended play due to weather just after Johnson nearly went in the water on the 15th hole, but was able to save par.

Johnson bogeyed 16, before finishing with back-to-back pars and a round of 67 to end the tournament at 19 under par.

The 2014 champion, Kevin Streelman, finished in second place just one shot back.