Eagles' Autumn Lockwood Makes History as First Black Woman to Coach in Super Bowl

Lockwood is the Eagles' Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist

By Sanjesh Singh

Autumn Lockwood to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It may be winter, but Autumn is making history.

Autumn Lockwood, that is. 

Lockwood, an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, is set to become the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl when the team battles the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12.

Lockwood joined the staff in August 2022 and serves as the team’s Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and is a member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA). 

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Arizona in 2015, then received a master’s degree in sports management from East Tennessee State University. 

She’ll become the fourth woman to coach in a Super Bowl. Katie Sowers became the first when the San Francisco 49ers reached Super Bowl LIV, then Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined the list a year later. Together, they became the first women to coach a Super Bowl-winning team when the Buccaneers topped the Chiefs.

The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes facing off also marks the first time a Super Bowl will have two Black quarterbacks going head-to-head in the big game, adding to the history being carved.

