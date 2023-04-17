Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles, Jalen Hurts Agree to 5-Year, $255 Million Contract Extension

The deal includes $179 million guaranteed and a full no-trade clause

By Dave Zangaro

Eagles and Jalen Hurts agree to terms on a mega 5-year extension

The Eagles’ QB1 isn’t going anywhere for a long time.

The Eagles and franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts have agreed to terms of a five-year mega contract extension that will keep Hurts in Philly though the 2028 season, the team announced on Monday morning.

The deal is worth $255 million and includes $179 million in guaranteed money, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

This deal, negotiated by Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn, makes Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history and that $179 guaranteed is the second-most ever handed out in new money, behind just the Deshaun Watson deal in Cleveland.

The new contract also includes a no-trade clause, a source said.

All offseason, the Eagles did not hide their intentions about paying Hurts and keeping him here for the long haul. They got it done on Monday morning.

“Obviously we want to keep our best players here for the long term,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said in February. “And he's certainly one of our best players. So that's something we'll keep all the contract talks internal but we'd definitely like to keep Jalen Hurts here long term.”

Hurts, 24, is coming off an MVP-caliber season for the Eagles in 2022. In his second season as a full-time starter in the NFL, Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-1 record and eventually to Super Bowl LVII. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also ran for 760 yards and 13 scores.

