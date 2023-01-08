Eagles' Jalen Hurts Rocks Michael Jordan ‘I'm Back' Shirt in Week 18 Return

LOOK: Hurts' incredible outfit has huge MVP energy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

On top of being one of the best players in the NFL this season, Jalen Hurts has also been turning heads with his gameday outfits all year long. The third-year QB has impeccable taste, from bespoke streetwear to colorful tailored suits. He can do it all.

And Hurts saved his best outfit for the regular season finale as he returns to the lineup after missing two games with a shoulder sprain.

Hurts rocked a Michael Jordan-themed 'I'm Back' tee in his return to the starting lineup on Sunday for the Birds' Week 18 matchup with the Giants, just absolutely oozing MVP energy:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Some dudes just have innate swagger, and Hurts is one of those dudes.

(The red shoes matching the splashes of red from the Chicago Bulls logo is an excellent touch.)

Hurts' injury probably cost him the MVP to Patrick Mahomes, who is having another sensational season and is absolutely a worthy winner. It's a bummer, but he's been fantastic this season and now the main goal for Hurts is winning a Super Bowl.