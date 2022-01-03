Eagles' season finale vs. Cowboys moved to Saturday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles’ regular-season finale against the Cowboys will be a prime-time affair.

How many Eagles that prime-time audience recognizes is another question.

The NFL announced late Sunday night that Eagles-Cowboys at the Linc has been moved from 1 p.m. Sunday to 8:15 p.m. Saturday. It will be broadcast by ESPN.

Eagles-Cowboys is always an intriguing matchup, and this is only the fourth time in the last 25 years both teams are in the playoffs.

The Eagles clinched at worst the No. 7 seed and they can move up to the No. 6 seed either with a win over the Cowboys along with a Falcons win over the Saints and a Rams win over the 49ers OR just a Saints win over the Falcons and a Rams win over the 49ers.

But there really isn't much advantage to be the No. 6 seed instead of the No. 7 seed. As the No. 6 seed, the Eagles could only play Tom Brady and the Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers. As the No. 7, they could play the Rams, Bucs, Cards or Cowboys, depending on what happens with other games.

That means there’s really no reason for Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to play his regulars in that national telecast.

As far as the Cowboys go, they can be the No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 seed. As the No. 2 seed, they can only play the Eagles (but they would need the Panthers, Seahawks and 49ers to also win). As the No. 3 seed, they would face the 49ers (but they would need the Buccaneers, Seahawks and 49ers to win). And as the No. 4 seed, they could play the Cards or Rams.

The Eagles did just have their bye three weeks ago, but after the longest regular season in NFL history and with a quarterback coming off a significant ankle injury, an extra week of rest going into the playoffs would make a lot of sense.

This will be only the sixth time in Eagles history they’ve finished the regular season with a prime-time game, and they’re 4-1 in the first five, with the only loss coming last year against Washington.

This will be the Eagles’ first Saturday game since a loss to Washington on a Saturday night at the Linc in December 2015. Their last win on a Saturday came at Dallas in 2011. Their last home win on a Saturday was 13-9 over Washington at Connie Mack Stadium the second week of the 1956 season.