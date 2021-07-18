East Catholic's Frank Mozzicato Signs With Kansas City Royals

Not even a week after Ellington's Frank Mozzicato heard his name called in the first round of the major league baseball draft, he officially signed with the Kansas City Royals.

And now, he is a professional baseball player. The lefty out of East Catholic had a couple more weeks to decide, but chose Kansas City after being selected as 7th overall pick.

Mozzicato signed on the dotted line for a $3.5 million bonus, which is significantly less than the spot's value, but still the most for any high school or college player out of New England.

He was the highest drafted Connecticut high schooler since Bobby Valentine went 5th in 1968. But before his senior season started this spring, no one knew his name.

So, instead of heading to the University of Connecticut this fall, his next stop is the Royals training facility in Arizona where he'll get acclimated with the rest of the draft class.