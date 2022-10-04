Eight Six Go Running Club Prepares for Hartford Half Marathon

Runners are gearing up for the Eversource Hartford Half Marathon this weekend including members of the Eight Six Go running club.

Malcolm Little and Renae James co-founded the club, which has brought the Hartford community together and hopes to inspire personal growth.

“We started Eight Six Go this past year really just to try to get more people out, create a consistent space where people can just get up every week, get a few miles in, really just build a community of people,” Little said.

“We just wanted a space where it’s social, it’s not competitive,” James said. “We want people from new runners to very experienced runners to feel comfortable and welcome to join us on Tuesdays.”

Little received a Unity Grant to help grow visibility of the running club. That has allowed Eight Six Go to create engaging content that represents the Hartford community.

The running club has brought in speakers to the community and given away vouchers for free sneakers to some of Hartford’s young adults.

Little is also one of 12 participants chosen by the Hartford Marathon Foundation to represent the 2022 Inspiration Team at the Eversource Hartford Marathon. Highlighted for their strength and resilience, the team will join thousands to cross the finish line on race day.

