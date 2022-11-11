Equanimeous, Amon-Ra St. Brown Playing for More Than Pride in Bears-Lions Game

St. Brown brothers playing for more than just pride originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There’s nothing like a little sibling rivalry. That’s what Equanimeous St. Brown is looking forward to when the Bears take on the Lions at Soldier Field, and he gets to share the field with his brother Amon-Ra.

“It’s pretty fun,” Equanimeous said. “I get to see all my family members, I get to see him. When you go through the season, especially being this far away from California, my parents probably only come out to three games, four games… It’s cool they get to knock out two birds with one stone when they come to see us play.”

Equanimeous and Amon-Ra won’t be on the field at the same time since they each play wide receiver, but Equanimeous is still looking forward to some friendly competition. The brothers previewed the game together with The 33rd Team, and gave a glimpse into their highly competitive spirits. Here’s just a taste of the back and forth between the two:

EQ: “I don’t know how the Lions are going to stop us. You know, No. 1 run team.”

AR: “All we gotta do is stop the run. Easy game plan. We’ll focus on that, stop the run and make ‘em throw it.”

EQ: “That’s what a lot of people say. A lot of people say we can’t throw. Justin’s a great quarterback, got a great arm, he’s a playmaker.”

AR: “We just gotta bottle him up.”

EQ: “Hmm, how many sacks do you guys have?”

AR: “I’m not sure.”

EQ: “Yeah you guys are struggling a lot on defense.”

Even though they’re giving each other a hard time, each brother has a smile on his face throughout. It’s clear that at the end of the day it’s all love. Still, each man wanted to back up the big talk, so at the outset of the season the brothers made a bet: $1,000 to whoever’s team had the better record at the end of the year.

With money on the line, you’d imagine Equanimeous would go over to Jaylon Johnson and the rest of the defense to share Amon-Ra’s secrets. Equanimeous says he doesn’t know how to stop Amon-Ra though, since he’s never played defense. When they would get together to play as kids, they would just mess around, not compete against each other too seriously. That said, Equanimeous would never let Amon-Ra win.

“I think it’s an older brother thing,” Equanimeous said. “Same with my middle brother (Osiris), they never beat me. Never can let them beat you, it’s a mentality.”

Equanimeous knows this Sunday has big implications for his bet with his brother, but he’s not sweating it going into Sunday.

“I’m confident in my team, I’m confident in my players.”

